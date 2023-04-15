Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.49 ($0.12). Approximately 1,379,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 384,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Blackbird Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.87 million, a PE ratio of -948.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen White purchased 82,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,619.12 ($8,197.05). Company insiders own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

