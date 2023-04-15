Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Shares Up 10.6%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLKLF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of safety devices and cloud connected services. The firm operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

