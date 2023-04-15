BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 261.1% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 247,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,051. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
