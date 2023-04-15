BlueArk Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,431.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.89 or 0.00436684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00120980 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00040453 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001075 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002565 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

