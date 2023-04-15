BNP Paribas Lowers Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTWO. Bank of America raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.48.

TTWO stock opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $140.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after buying an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after buying an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

