Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of 91.09 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.80.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,806.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at $830,046.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

