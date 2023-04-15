Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$4.28

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECN. CIBC cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ECN Capital Price Performance

TSE ECN opened at C$3.06 on Friday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.86 million, a PE ratio of 306.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.23.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

About ECN Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

