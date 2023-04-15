Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Target Price at $279.58

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.46.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $254.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.00 and a 200 day moving average of $238.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $285.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.
