Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Target Price at $279.58

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $254.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.00 and a 200 day moving average of $238.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $285.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

