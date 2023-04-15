Brookfield (TSE:BN) Trading Up 1.9%

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$43.91 and last traded at C$43.87. 1,577,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,902,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.23.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( TSE:BN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($1.42). The firm had revenue of C$32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 4.6095445 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

