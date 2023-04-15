C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $97.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.57 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

