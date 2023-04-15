Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.36.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $214.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $217.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average is $176.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,997 shares of company stock valued at $60,716,831. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

