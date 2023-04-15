Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$169.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$168.00 to C$169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$163.31.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.0 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$163.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$175.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$158.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$160.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8314552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.862 dividend. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

