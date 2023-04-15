Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.27

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 27803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,117.00 to 1,162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,057.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.5253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

