Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

