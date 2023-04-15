Castleview Partners LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

