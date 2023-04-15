Castleview Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 343.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

