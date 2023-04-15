Castleview Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Castleview Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

MMM stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.48.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

