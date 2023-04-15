Castleview Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $251.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.64. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

