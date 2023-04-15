Castleview Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Castleview Partners LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briar Hall Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 71,229.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,093,000 after buying an additional 2,117,664 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,895,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $231.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

