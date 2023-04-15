Castleview Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Castleview Partners LLC reduced its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Model N by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Model N by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Activity at Model N

Model N Price Performance

In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,092.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,092.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,115.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,671 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MODN opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

