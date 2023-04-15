Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.59.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $223.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.62 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

