Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 53,225 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 177.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 6,061,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,650,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $45.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

