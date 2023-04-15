Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after purchasing an additional 408,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,660,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,658,000 after purchasing an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,900,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,361,000 after purchasing an additional 303,844 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,532.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.25. 792,796 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

