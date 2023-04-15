Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 177,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 84,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

JXI stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,325. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

