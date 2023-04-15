Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 29,686 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 165.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS FNOV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,525 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

