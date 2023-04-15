Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,142,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68. The firm has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.