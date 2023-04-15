Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Short Interest Up 780.0% in March

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 780.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cemtrex Stock Up 0.7 %

CETXP opened at $0.47 on Friday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.

Cemtrex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

