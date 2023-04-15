Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.22.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.