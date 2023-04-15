Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Certara from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Certara from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

CERT stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. Certara has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 267.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after purchasing an additional 74,266 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,060 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,379,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 340,120 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

