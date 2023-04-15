Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.81.

GTLS opened at $127.80 on Friday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after acquiring an additional 628,643 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,016,000 after acquiring an additional 504,499 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

