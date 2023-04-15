Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,623 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

