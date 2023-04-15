Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $676,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIS opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.19.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

