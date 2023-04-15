Chevron’s (CVX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $206.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $172.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200-day moving average is $170.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

