China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 572.7% in March

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 572.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.0 days.

China Gold International Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of China Gold International Resources stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 67,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. China Gold International Resources has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes CSH Gold Mine and Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine. The company was founded on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

