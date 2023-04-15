China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance
CRGGF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.
About China Resources Gas Group
