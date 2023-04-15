China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

HSBC upgraded shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

CRGGF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

About China Resources Gas Group

(Get Rating)

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.