Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHRD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Research analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 23.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,101. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile



Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

