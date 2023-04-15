Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $195.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

