Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.70

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.70 and traded as high as $44.28. Cimpress shares last traded at $44.05, with a volume of 117,111 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cimpress Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $845.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,797.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $884,793.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,650.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $382,925.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,797.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

