Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.74 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.72). 1,109,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,668,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.70 ($0.73).

Civitas Social Housing Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £362.01 million, a P/E ratio of 542.73 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.79.

Civitas Social Housing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

In other news, insider Alison Hadden acquired 31,937 shares of Civitas Social Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £20,120.31 ($24,916.79). Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

