Clearstead Trust LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $666.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $645.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.52. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.