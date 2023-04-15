Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 20,752 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,752 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO opened at $50.84 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

