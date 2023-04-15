Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $90.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $3,452,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.1 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

