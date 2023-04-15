Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $154.96.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,644,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $1,644,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,991 and have sold 187,775 shares valued at $12,101,094. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

