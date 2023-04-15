Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.30 and traded as low as $12.60. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 3,052 shares trading hands.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 25.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Community West Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $41,024.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.