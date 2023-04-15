Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of SID stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

