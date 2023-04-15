Comparing Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ambarella and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 4 14 0 2.68 EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Ambarella currently has a consensus target price of $95.74, suggesting a potential upside of 40.79%. EMCORE has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 135.85%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Ambarella.

This table compares Ambarella and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $337.61 million 7.97 -$65.39 million ($1.71) -39.77 EMCORE $124.13 million 0.33 -$24.33 million ($1.02) -1.04

EMCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -19.37% -8.84% -7.57% EMCORE -35.93% -25.46% -16.95%

Summary

Ambarella beats EMCORE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

