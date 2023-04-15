Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.74

Shares of Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.74 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.40). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,286,862 shares.

Condor Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.05. The stock has a market cap of £58.67 million, a PE ratio of -1,625.00 and a beta of 0.06.

About Condor Gold

(Get Rating)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.