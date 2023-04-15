Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Linde by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after acquiring an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Linde by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Linde by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,402,000 after acquiring an additional 359,480 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $359.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $364.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.16. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.