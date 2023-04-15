Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $279.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STZ. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.58.

STZ stock opened at $228.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -447.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

