Contrasting Hour Loop (HOUR) & Its Peers

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hour Loop to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 125 756 2768 34 2.74

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hour Loop and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Hour Loop presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 25.35%. Given Hour Loop’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -9.90% -33.22% -8.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -41.25 Hour Loop Competitors $25.14 billion -$159.66 million -19.41

Hour Loop’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hour Loop peers beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

